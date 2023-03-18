Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPT. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.62.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $101.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.89 and its 200 day moving average is $117.24. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $101.34 and a 52 week high of $175.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

