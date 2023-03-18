Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Trading Up 5.7%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) shares were up 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.36 and last traded at $15.16. Approximately 251,862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,333,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 86,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 14,094 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 300,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 63,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,492,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after buying an additional 209,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

