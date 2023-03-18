Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:OGN opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.21%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.20%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 311.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also

