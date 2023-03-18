Visa (NYSE:V) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Visa Stock Down 0.0 %

V stock opened at $217.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $408.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.28.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,801,337,000 after buying an additional 912,545 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,092,940,000 after acquiring an additional 200,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,683,673,000 after buying an additional 640,839 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Visa by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after buying an additional 1,785,695 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

