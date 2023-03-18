StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

CVI opened at $29.78 on Thursday. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $21.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 102,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 51,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,355,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets high value transportation fuels. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment markets nitrogen fertilizers primarily in the form of UAN and ammonia.

