StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.
CVR Energy Stock Up 0.3 %
CVI opened at $29.78 on Thursday. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $21.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Energy
CVR Energy Company Profile
CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets high value transportation fuels. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment markets nitrogen fertilizers primarily in the form of UAN and ammonia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CVR Energy (CVI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.