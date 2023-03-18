Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts SES AI (NYSE:SES) Price Target to $4.00

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SES AI Stock Performance

NYSE:SES opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $944.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.40. SES AI has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $35,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,445,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,955.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,825 shares of company stock valued at $142,572. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SES AI Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in SES AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,406,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

