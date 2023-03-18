UBS Group Begins Coverage on Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $430.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INTU. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $483.53.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock opened at $413.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $408.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $507.71. The company has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Intuit by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.