Fulton Bank N.A. Has $547,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,225,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,656 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,500,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,062,000 after buying an additional 522,086 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,949,000 after buying an additional 635,732 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,530,000 after buying an additional 1,183,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after buying an additional 218,388 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.53 and its 200 day moving average is $65.85.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Stories

