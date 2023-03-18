Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19,949.5% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,583,062 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,528,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,286,000 after purchasing an additional 332,609 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,061,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,204,000 after purchasing an additional 18,747 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,135,000 after purchasing an additional 185,418 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 601,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $216.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $265.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.52.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.