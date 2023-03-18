HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,976 Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDRR. UBS Group AG grew its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 26,795 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 29.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 21.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 49.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 284,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 93,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 11.6% in the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 300,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after acquiring an additional 31,211 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates alerts:

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Down 1.1 %

FDRR opened at $38.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $552.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.96. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $45.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.75.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Profile

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.