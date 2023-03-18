Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $921,000 Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $112.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.75. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

