Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $955,000 Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 22.7% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 49,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 27.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 206,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 44,789 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 134.5% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 38,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Infosys in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 20.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,344,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INFY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush cut their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Infosys in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Shares of INFY opened at $16.89 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

