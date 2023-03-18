Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $232,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,585 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 59.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,469,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,944 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6,749.0% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,875 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,893,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $257.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $635.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.91.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,066 shares of company stock worth $51,229,679. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

