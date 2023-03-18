Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $728,000 Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNHI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 1,419.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.51.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $13.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $17.98.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.3861 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. This represents a yield of 1.8%. CNH Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

