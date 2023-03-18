Hofer & Associates. Inc Acquires 140 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,813 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,045 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $4,146,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 20,062 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $9,815,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2,045.5% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 45,270 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after acquiring an additional 43,160 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. UBS Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.05.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $279.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.31 and a 200-day moving average of $245.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

