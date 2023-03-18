Continental Investors Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,600 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $3,982,190 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Argus lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.26.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

