Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 151.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

IWN stock opened at $132.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $166.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

