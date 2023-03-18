Darden Restaurants’ (DRI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DRI. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.76.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $148.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.38. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $152.08.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 30,362.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 235,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,637,000 after buying an additional 234,698 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

