Darden Restaurants’ (DRI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2023

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRIGet Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DRI. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.76.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $148.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.38. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $152.08.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRIGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 30,362.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 235,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,637,000 after buying an additional 234,698 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.