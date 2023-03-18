Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) PT Lowered to $6.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GETY. Redburn Partners raised Getty Images from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.90 to $5.70 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised Getty Images from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Getty Images from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.83.

Getty Images Stock Performance

Shares of GETY stock opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62. Getty Images has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Insider Transactions at Getty Images

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $231.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Getty Images will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $580,348.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,523,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,087,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,061,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 90,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

