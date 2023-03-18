SentinelOne’s (S) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SentinelOne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of SentinelOne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.79.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

S opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.84.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 89.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.10%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $25,069.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,478.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $28,566.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 368,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,107,685.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $25,069.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,478.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,461 shares of company stock worth $3,237,014 in the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 547.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 404,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Further Reading

