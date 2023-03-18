Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Earns Market Perform Rating from TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Oak Street Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Oak Street Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oak Street Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.27.

OSH opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.22. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $35.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.81.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $577.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.26 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,883.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $1,487,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,824,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,751,425.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $1,487,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,824,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,751,425.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $42,165.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,357,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,667,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 763,105 shares of company stock worth $25,972,304 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Oak Street Health by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

