JMP Securities Cuts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $26.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays cut their target price on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.79.

NYSE S opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.50. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $42.84.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.10% and a negative net margin of 89.70%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $25,069.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 7,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $115,315.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,860.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $25,069.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,478.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,014. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 7.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in SentinelOne by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 6.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 0.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

