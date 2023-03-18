Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.94.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average is $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $142.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.58 million. Research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,368,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,690,000 after acquiring an additional 76,109 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,353,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 311,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 33,179 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 992,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,768,000 after purchasing an additional 60,071 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

