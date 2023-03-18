Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.67.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $72.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.