Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.67.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $72.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.
