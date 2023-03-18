Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $8,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 193,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 160,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,836,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 15,992 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.9 %

OXY opened at $58.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.40. The company has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,518,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.70 per share, with a total value of $86,070,656.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,040,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,795,890,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 8,705,002 shares of company stock valued at $519,305,954 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Stories

