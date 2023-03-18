Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $210.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $201.09.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK stock opened at $180.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $222.11.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,752 shares of company stock worth $2,127,210. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 606.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.