Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WAL. StockNews.com raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.89.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 15.1 %

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $89.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.81.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The business had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

