ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on STKS. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.13.
ONE Group Hospitality Price Performance
ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $253.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.72.
Institutional Trading of ONE Group Hospitality
About ONE Group Hospitality
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ONE Group Hospitality (STKS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.