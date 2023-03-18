ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on STKS. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.13.

ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $253.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

