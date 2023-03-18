Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,514 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $8,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 49,017.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,146 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,959,000 after acquiring an additional 565,772 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,501,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,597,000 after acquiring an additional 436,060 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Dover by 134.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 570,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,474,000 after buying an additional 327,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dover by 41.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 896,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after buying an additional 263,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Price Performance

NYSE:DOV opened at $136.57 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $162.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

About Dover

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

