SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $72.76 on Wednesday. SouthState has a fifty-two week low of $66.56 and a fifty-two week high of $91.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.33.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.16). SouthState had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. SouthState’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SouthState will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SouthState news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total transaction of $719,028.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 34,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,508.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,836 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,384 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SouthState during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SouthState in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SouthState in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SouthState by 244.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SouthState in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About SouthState

(Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.