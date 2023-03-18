loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CFO Sells $84,621.22 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 48,914 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $84,621.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 544,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,775.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

loanDepot Stock Performance

Shares of LDI opened at $1.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.49. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 54,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

loanDepot Company Profile

A number of research firms have weighed in on LDI. Bank of America reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

