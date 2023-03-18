LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on LivePerson to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised LivePerson from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.27.
LivePerson Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $317.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.58. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17.
LivePerson Company Profile
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.
