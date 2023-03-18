LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on LivePerson to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised LivePerson from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.27.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $317.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.58. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

LivePerson Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in LivePerson by 665.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in LivePerson by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.