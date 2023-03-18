Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. Acquires 50,000 Shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Stock

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Safeguard Scientifics Price Performance
Shares of SFE stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Safeguard Scientifics
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.
