Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. Acquires 50,000 Shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Stock

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Safeguard Scientifics Price Performance

Shares of SFE stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Safeguard Scientifics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 796,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 83,187 shares during the period. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 39,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

