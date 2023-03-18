Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $63.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average of $65.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $69.78.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Stories

