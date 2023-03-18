Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 37,541 Shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 263.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,541 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Performance

IYZ stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $321.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.96. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $34.77.

About iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.