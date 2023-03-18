Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $1.64 Million Position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 138.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 17,898 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JEMA opened at $34.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70.

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

