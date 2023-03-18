Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $1.94 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,622,494 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,959,000 after purchasing an additional 273,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 343,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,427,000 after purchasing an additional 233,881 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $180.17 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $219.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.21. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.