Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.62 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $127.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.72.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

