Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 719 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 12,265 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $532,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $108.62 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $127.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.72.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

