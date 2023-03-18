Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 107.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 78.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $123.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $138.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Articles

