Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,556 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,995 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.10. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 97.48%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

