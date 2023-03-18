Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,621 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,235 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Shares of NYSE:PHT opened at $6.48 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

