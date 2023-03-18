Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,484 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,300 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 7.2% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 2,834,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $630,332,000 after acquiring an additional 189,688 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $402,287,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $195.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $507.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Arete Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.27.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $39,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,988.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $39,911.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,988.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,285,012 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

