Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $770,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 357,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $421,000.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

REM stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34.

