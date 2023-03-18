Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 66 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 140,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $547.34 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $618.35. The stock has a market cap of $210.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $565.91 and a 200 day moving average of $545.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.54 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

