Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,778 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 66,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 54,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000.

Shares of ICF stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

