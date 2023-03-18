Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,441 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PMO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of PMO stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.04. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $12.98.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.36%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

