Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,503 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 286.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $234.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $289.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

