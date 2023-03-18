Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,291 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $8,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Shares of PSA opened at $295.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.44. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.97.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

