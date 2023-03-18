Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,519 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 56.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 4.2 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $165.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.58. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TRV. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

